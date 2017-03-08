Somalia: AMISOM Hails Surrender of Al...

Somalia: AMISOM Hails Surrender of Al-Shabaab Bomb Expert

AMISOM has welcomed the surrender of a senior Al shabaab commander to Somali troops in Baay region of Southern Somalia, urging othern militants to follow his footstep. The African Union Mission in Somalia through its Twitter timeline stated that Hussein Salad Mukhtar presented himself to the Somalia National Army on Tuesday.

