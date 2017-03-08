Somalia: AMISOM Hails Surrender of Al-Shabaab Bomb Expert
AMISOM has welcomed the surrender of a senior Al shabaab commander to Somali troops in Baay region of Southern Somalia, urging othern militants to follow his footstep. The African Union Mission in Somalia through its Twitter timeline stated that Hussein Salad Mukhtar presented himself to the Somalia National Army on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC