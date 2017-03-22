Somalia: 5 Killed in Car Bomb; 26 Sta...

Somalia: 5 Killed in Car Bomb; 26 Starve to Death Amid Risks of Widespread Famine

In Somalia, at least five people have died after a car bomb exploded at a security checkpoint near the presidential palace in the capital Mogadishu. Ten more people were wounded in the blast.

