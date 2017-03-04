Somalia: 110 dead from hunger in past...

Somalia: 110 dead from hunger in past 48 hours in drought

In this Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 file photo, malnourished baby Ali Hassan, 9 months old, is held by his mother Fadumo Abdi Ibrahim, who fled the drought in southern Somalia, at a feeding center in a camp in Mogadishu, Somalia. Somalia's prime minister said Saturday, March 4, 2017 that 110 people have died from hunger in the past 48 hours in a single region as a severe drought threatens millions of people.

