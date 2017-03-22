Shabaab suicide bombing strikes near presidential palace
Shabaab, al Qaeda's branch in East Africa, claimed a suicide bombing in Somalia's capital city of Mogadishu yesterday. The blast left at least 10 people dead just 150 meters from the presidential palace.
