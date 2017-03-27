Seeking Asylum: Canada a 'Dreamland' ...

Seeking Asylum: Canada a 'Dreamland' for Somalis in Minneapolis

WATCH: Saciido Shai, a Somali-American living in Minneapolis said Canada is a dreamland for many Somalis. She says her friend, who was denied asylum in the United States, made the trek to Canada as going back to Somalia, "was not an option."

Chicago, IL

