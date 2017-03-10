Returning refugees happy to be home, despite hardship
Stricken: Haua Youssuf Ali's malnourished daughters are among the millions of Somalis hit by the drought. When the news reached Adiqa that Kenya's Dadaab refugee camps would soon be shut down and everyone living in them had to leave, she wasn't sure what to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC