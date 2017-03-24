Plan to ramp up Somalia anti-terror campaign goes to Trump
The country's top national security officials are recommending that President Donald Trump ramp up operations against an al Qaeda affiliate in Somalia, two US defense officials told CNN Friday. Trump has not yet approved the proposal, according to one official, but the other official said that the stepped-up operations were due to begin soon.
