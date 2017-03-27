Photos: Famine stalking three African countries
The world's largest humanitarian crisis in 70 years has been declared in three African countries on the brink of famine. Gallery: In this photo taken Friday, March 10, 2017, a boy named Giel wears a small white bracelet on his ankle indicating that he's just finished treatment at an outpatient therapeutic program, as he stands on the outskirts of Udhaba, near Aweil, in South Sudan.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
