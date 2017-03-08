More troops urged to prop up Somalia

Yesterday Read more: NWAonline

The head of the African Union mission in Somalia is seeking a surge in troops to help the country's military control areas won back from extremist group al-Shabab, saying Somalia's army has been unable to take charge as expected. Francisco Caetano Madeira's request for an unspecified number of extra African Union troops comes as concern arises that Somalia's military won't be ready to take over the country's security as the 22,000-strong African Union force prepares to withdraw by the end of 2020.

