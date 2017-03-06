Mexico police rescue 31 Cuban migrants in Cancun
Mexican federal police rescued 31 Cuban immigrants who had been held in a house in the resort city of Cancun, the government said on Saturday. The 22 men and 9 women did not have visas to be in Mexico and said they were being held by a group of armed men who had demanded money for their release, the interior ministry said in a statement.
