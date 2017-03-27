Kenya: Somalia Re-Launches Direct Flights From Mogadishu to Nairobi
Somalia has re-launched direct flights from Mogadishu to Nairobi on Wednesday morning following an agreement between the leaders of the two countries last week. Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and other officials have attended the launching ceremony of the direct flights held at Aden Adde International Airport, and he sent off the first plane flew to Nairobi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC