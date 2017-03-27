Kenya: Somalia Re-Launches Direct Fli...

Kenya: Somalia Re-Launches Direct Flights From Mogadishu to Nairobi

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Somalia has re-launched direct flights from Mogadishu to Nairobi on Wednesday morning following an agreement between the leaders of the two countries last week. Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and other officials have attended the launching ceremony of the direct flights held at Aden Adde International Airport, and he sent off the first plane flew to Nairobi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC