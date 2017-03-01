Kenya: Dadaab Camp Closure On Target,...

Kenya: Dadaab Camp Closure On Target, Says UN

The United Nations has said its repatriation programme in Kenya's Dadaab camp is "on target" with an average of nearly 2,000 refugees per week returning voluntarily to Somalia. The population of the refugee complex was reported to be 265,034 as of February 15 -- a decrease of about 10,000 residents since December and about 60,000 since last May. The rate of return during the first six weeks of this year indicates "we are on target for reducing the population" of Dadaab, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees spokesman Julien Navier told The EastAfrican on Wednesday.



