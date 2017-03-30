Kenya Arrests Suspected Islamic State Militant Who Trafficked Recruits
Kenya has arrested a suspected Islamic State militant on the country's "most wanted" list who allegedly helped send recruits to Libya and Somalia, police said on Thursday. Police seized Ali Hussein Ali, who is nicknamed "Trusted One", and two accomplices in the coastal town of Malindi on Monday.
