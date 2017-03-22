Jet2 included in No10 laptop travel ban

CUSTOMERS with Jet2 are among airline passengers travelling to the UK from six countries in the Middle East and north Africa who are to be banned from carrying laptops and other large electronic devices as cabin luggage, Downing Street has announced. The ban affects direct inbound flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia and covers devices which are larger than a typical smartphone measuring 16cm by 9.3cm by 1.5cm, which will now have to go in the plane's hold.

Chicago, IL

