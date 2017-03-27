In rare case, women go to prison for ...

In rare case, women go to prison for supporting terror

Stars and Stripes

Two Somali women living in the United States who collected money for a terrorist group will go to prison for more than a decade. Hinda Dhirane, 47, and Muna Jama, 40, were involved in an international online network of women that sent small amounts of money to the Al Qaida affiliate al-Shabab in Somalia.

Chicago, IL

