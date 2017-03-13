Hundreds of Somali soldiers protest in Mogadishu over unpaid wages
Hundreds of soldiers went on strike in the Somali capital on Sunday, blocking roads and forcing businesses to close in protest over unpaid salaries, a challenge for the new president who has vowed to defeat Islamist militant group, al Shabaab. Reuters witnesses saw soldiers - some armed - stopping traffic at several locations including on two major roads and at two junctions.
