Hundreds of Somali soldiers protest i...

Hundreds of Somali soldiers protest in Mogadishu over unpaid wages

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Hundreds of soldiers went on strike in the Somali capital on Sunday, blocking roads and forcing businesses to close in protest over unpaid salaries, a challenge for the new president who has vowed to defeat Islamist militant group, al Shabaab. Reuters witnesses saw soldiers - some armed - stopping traffic at several locations including on two major roads and at two junctions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,804 • Total comments across all topics: 279,499,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC