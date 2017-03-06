Famine stalks Somalia again
I last worked in Somalia six years ago, when famine also loomed, and there were countless stories to tell about starvation, a health crisis and devastation. Knowing it is little different this time round is heartbreaking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC