Famine in Africa Getting U.S. media Attention

An internally displaced Somali child who fled from drought stricken regions receives treatment inside a hospital ward for diarrhea patients in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 26, 2017. The March 28, 2017 edition of The New York Times on the front page above the fold has a color image of a Somali child clearly starving to death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.