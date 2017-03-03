DYFI activists killed in Kerala, poli...

DYFI activists killed in Kerala, police complaint against 3 BJP workers

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS has distanced itself from a member in Madhya Pradesh who announced at a crowded public meeting a bounty of one crore on the head of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mr A.N. Radhakrishnan said in statement here that the state BJP leadership does not agree with the controversial speech.

Chicago, IL

