Drought-stricken Somalia battles hunger and cholera
In this photo taken Saturday, March 25, 2017, a Somali woman holds her child Dahabo Sheikh Mumin, 1, as they attend a health center in Baidoa, Somalia. Somalia's drought is threatening 3 million lives according to the U.N. and in recent months aid agencies have been scaling up their efforts but say more support is urgently needed to prevent the crisis from worsening.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mon
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
