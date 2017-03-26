Drought-stricken Somalia battles hung...

Drought-stricken Somalia battles hunger and cholera

BAIDOA, Somalia - An emaciated woman writhes on her hospital bed, weakly waving her bony hand to create a current of air. Cholera patient Zeinab Hussein, a 50-year-old farmer, is one of thousands of desperate Somalis who have streamed into Baidoa in southwestern Somalia seeking food and medical care as a result the country's prolonged drought.

