CEZ proposes lower dividend as 2016 n...

CEZ proposes lower dividend as 2016 net profit falls

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Czech electricity producer CEZ proposed on Tuesday paying a dividend of 33 crowns per share for 2016, down from 40 crowns the year before, after reporting a 29 percent drop in full-year adjusted net profit. Adjusted profit, stripping out one-offs, fell to 19.6 billion crowns from 27.7 billion crowns the year before, but beat CEZ's own guidance and analysts' estimates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,223 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC