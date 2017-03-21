Car bomb kills 5 near Somaliaa s pres...

Car bomb kills 5 near Somaliaa s presidential palace: Police

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KDWN

A car bomb exploded Tuesday at a military checkpoint near Somalia's presidential palace in the capital, killing at least five people, police said. The blast was detonated after soldiers tried to stop the car and the bomber tried to speed through the checkpoint, Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,223 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC