At least 57 al-Shabab extremists killed in Somalia assault

In this Oct. 30, 2009 file photo, al-Shabab fighters sit on a truck as they patrol in Mogadishu, Somalia. The African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia says at least 57 members of the al-Shabab extremist group have been killed Thursday, March 2, 2017 after AU and Somali forces attacked one of its camps.

