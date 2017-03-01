At least 57 al-Shabab extremists kill...

At least 57 al-Shabab extremists killed in Somalia assault

In this Oct. 30, 2009 file photo, al-Shabab fighters sit on a truck as they patrol in Mogadishu, Somalia. The African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia says at least 57 members of the al-Shabab extremist group have been killed Thursday, March 2, 2017 after AU and Somali forces attacked one of its camps.

News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15
