At Least 25 Starve to Death in Somaliland - Official

Medical practitioners attend to sick and malnourished children in the drought-stricken Baligubadle village near Hargeisa, the capital city of Somaliland, in this handout picture provided by The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societ At least 25 people have died of starvation in the self-declared republic of Somaliland as the Horn of Africa grapples with an increasingly severe drought. "The drought situation is at its most dangerous level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.