At least 10 killed in separate attacks in Mogadishu
At least 10 people were killed and 13 others injured in two separate attacks near a military base and a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Monday, officials said. Waberi District Commissioner Ahmed Hussein told reporters that the car bomb attack near Wehliye hotel left seven people dead and ten others injured.
