Airline finds a way to work around electronics ban

The ban applies to flights to the United States from the airports in Cairoa s Kuwait Citya s Dubaia s Dohaa s Abu Dhabia s Casablancaa s Jeddaha s Ammana s Riyadh and Istanbul . As they prepare to board, the devices will be put into secure boxes and loaded separately onto the aircraft, be be returned after landing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.