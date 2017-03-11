Aid agency warns of surge in cholera ...

Aid agency warns of surge in cholera cases in Somalia

Read more: Xinhuanet

A global aid agency, Save the Children, has warned of an increase in cholera cases in Somalia which has claimed 200 lives since January amid a looming famine. The charity said its health and nutrition clinics are reporting "all the early warnings signs" of an avoidable catastrophe, with deaths from cholera and acute watery diarrhea rising sharply.

Chicago, IL

