World briefs: Bombing in market kills dozens

A large explosion ripped through a busy market here on Sunday, killing at least 30 people and exposing the security challenges that Somalia's new president faces. Doctors at a nearby hospital said dozens of patients had streamed in, many with deep shrapnel wounds, and that the death toll was certain to rise.

