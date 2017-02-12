When Immigration Is Involved, The Lef...

When Immigration Is Involved, The Left Doesn't Care How Many Foreigners Die In Terror Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Immigrants are the " promise of America ," and as long as they only kill foreigners, Democrats are happy to welcome them to the U.S. Trump signed an executive order Jan. 27 limiting immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries and indefinitely suspending Syrian refugees from entering the country. Protesters quickly gathered at airports across to protest Trump's executive order , which he defended Jan. 29 as " not a Muslim ban ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 Buck Rohde 2
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC