Week in Pictures: From Dakota pipelin...

Week in Pictures: From Dakota pipeline to Somalia blast

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

From scenes of protests in the United States to images of Iraqis fleeing their homes, here is the week in pictures. Displaced Iraqis flee their homes during a battle with ISIL, in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul, Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,137,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC