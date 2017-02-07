Waiting for new lives: 2 refugees des...

Waiting for new lives: 2 refugees describe the multistep vetting they cleared

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Faiz Khalil was a colonel in the Iraqi army, whose work with the U.S. military may have provoked the killing of his 8-year-old daughter. Mohamed Sharif was a student in Mogadishu, Somalia, an urban war zone terrorized by rival militias.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
News UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15) Jun '15 wetemke 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,689 • Total comments across all topics: 278,664,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC