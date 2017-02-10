US border agents busted 110 pounds of an East African stimulant in Pittsburgh - hidden under wigs

US Customs and Border Patrol agents in Pittsburgh made an unusual find on Monday, when a shipment marked as "general products" was found to be concealing over 100 pounds of an stimulant found in southern Arabia and East Africa. A package of wigs and hair-extension products from Kenya and destined for an address in Mckees, Pennsylvania, arrived in the US on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.