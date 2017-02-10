US border agents busted 110 pounds of...

US border agents busted 110 pounds of an East African stimulant in Pittsburgh - hidden under wigs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

US Customs and Border Patrol agents in Pittsburgh made an unusual find on Monday, when a shipment marked as "general products" was found to be concealing over 100 pounds of an stimulant found in southern Arabia and East Africa. A package of wigs and hair-extension products from Kenya and destined for an address in Mckees, Pennsylvania, arrived in the US on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
News UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15) Jun '15 wetemke 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,760 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC