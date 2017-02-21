UPDATE 1-Gabon oil workers strike at ...

UPDATE 1-Gabon oil workers strike at Maurel et Prom Gabon fields - union

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 23 Workers in Gabon have gone on strike at the Maurel et Prom Gabon SA oilfields halting production of 28,000 barrels per day, Sylvain Mayabi Binet, deputy secretary general of the National Organization of Petroleum Employees, said. Gabon is Africa's fourth largest oil producer with an output of around 220,000 barrels per day dominated by international oil majors Total and Shell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,661 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC