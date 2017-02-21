UPDATE 1-Gabon oil workers strike at Maurel et Prom Gabon fields - union

Feb 23 Workers in Gabon have gone on strike at the Maurel et Prom Gabon SA oilfields halting production of 28,000 barrels per day, Sylvain Mayabi Binet, deputy secretary general of the National Organization of Petroleum Employees, said. Gabon is Africa's fourth largest oil producer with an output of around 220,000 barrels per day dominated by international oil majors Total and Shell.

