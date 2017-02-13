UN Warns Soaring Food Price In Drough...

UN Warns Soaring Food Price In Drought-hit East Africa

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation warned on Tuesday that severe drought is pushing up food prices sharply in East Africa, China's Xinhua news agency reported. According to the FAO's latest Food Price Monitoring and Analysis Bulleting , soaring cost of basic staples is an extra challenge for pastoralists as livestock prices fall.




