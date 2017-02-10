UN, AU pledge support for new Somalia leader

The United Nations and Africa Union have pledged their support for the newly elected Somalia president to help tackle daunting challenges that await his government. In separate statements issued in Somalia on Wednesday night, the UN Assistance Mission in the country and the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia congratulated former Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on his election as Somalia's new president.

