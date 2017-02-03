Three Somalis abducted by IS-affiliat...

Three Somalis abducted by IS-affiliated fighters found beheaded

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Iol.co.za

Three of five people abducted by Islamic State-affiliated fighters in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland last weekend were found beheaded on Wednesday, a government official told Reuters. The five people were abducted by fighters from the militant Islamist group last weekend in Qandala, a port city on Puntland's Gulf of Aden coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
News UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15) Jun '15 wetemke 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,689 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC