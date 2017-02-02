The Somalian refugees in limbo due to...

The Somalian refugees in limbo due to Trump's travel ban

2 hrs ago Read more: ITV

A quiet, leafy suburb of Nairobi is now, in effect a hiding place and safe house for refugees who only until a few days ago were promised a new beginning in the promised land of America. Around 150 Somalis who had been approved and cleared to be settled in the United States are now stuck in a state of limbo and are being cared for by the International Organization for Migration in the Kenyan capital.

Chicago, IL

