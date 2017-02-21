Terrorist Attack in Somalia

Terrorist Attack in Somalia

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

In relation to the large number of casualties arising from the explosion of a vehicle loaded with explosives at the Abagedo market in Mogadishu City, the Federal Republic of Somalia on February 20 , Japan extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and expresses its heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC