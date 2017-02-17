Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 18, wounds 25 - official

A blast from a suicide car bomb ripped through a Somali market on Sunday, killing 18 people and wounding at least 25, an official said, days before the country is due to inaugurate a new president. No group had yet claimed responsibility, said Ahmed Abdulle Afrax, the mayor of Wadajir, the district in the city of Mogadishu that was bombed.

