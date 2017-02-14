Somaliland agrees to UAE military base

Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

MPs in the self-declared republic of Somaliland have agreed to allow the United Arab Emirates to set up a military base in the port of Berbera. The UAE already has a military facility at Eritrea's Assab port for use in a campaign against Yemeni rebels.

