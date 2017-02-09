Somalia: Why President Farmaajo Holds...

Somalia: Why President Farmaajo Holds Hope for Somalia

On 8 February, the protracted Somalia elections finally came to an end to widespread celebrations and surprise as Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo was appointed as the new president. The former prime minister was one of 21 candidates vying to be Somalia's 9th president in a process involving 329 newly-elected lawmakers.

Chicago, IL

