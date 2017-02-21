Somalia: Somali President Picks Hassa...

Somalia: Somali President Picks Hassan Ali Kheyre As His Prime Minister

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The announcement was made Thursday, a day after the president's inauguration ceremony held at a heavily guarded airport zone in the capital Mogadishu. Kheyre, a Somali-Norwegian, is a former regional director of Norwegian Refugee Council, a charity organisation, between 2006 and 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,360 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC