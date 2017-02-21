Somalia: Somali President Farmajo Returns Back to Mogadishu

On arrival, Somali President has released a statement, briefing his two-day trip to Saudi Arabia, and the meeting with King Salman at the palace in Riyadh on Thursday, February 23. He said Saudi Arabia will help Somalia in rebuilding, assist millions stricken by current biting drought and security, as the country is struggling to defeat Al shabab in an ongoing battle.

