Somalia: Shilling Gains Value as New Dollar Flows Into Market

The Somali Shilling has gained value against the dollar in what financial experts say is a steady flow of new dollar into the Somali market in the last one week. On Friday the Somali Shilling was exchanging at Sh Som 16000 for $1 compared to last week where the exchange rate was at 22300 against the dollar.

