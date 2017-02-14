Somalia ready for presidential polls

Somalia ready for presidential polls

Somalia's electoral committee said preparations for Wednesday's presidential polls which has been postponed four times, are complete and the election will take place as scheduled. Chairperson of the 17-member Presidential Election Committee Abdirahman Beileh said on Sunday night the elections will take place on Feb. 8 and gave an undertaking that the elections will be free and fair.

Chicago, IL

