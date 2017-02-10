Somalia: New President Farmajo Meets ...

Somalia: New President Farmajo Meets With U.S Ambassador in Mogadishu

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The new President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has met for the first time since his election on Feb. 8, the US ambassador to Somalia Stephan Schwartz in Mogadishu. The meeting at Villa Somalia on Friday, both sides have discussed a range of issue, including the drought crises in the country and bilateral relations between Somalia and United States.

Chicago, IL

