Somalia: New President Farmajo Meets With U.S Ambassador in Mogadishu
The new President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has met for the first time since his election on Feb. 8, the US ambassador to Somalia Stephan Schwartz in Mogadishu. The meeting at Villa Somalia on Friday, both sides have discussed a range of issue, including the drought crises in the country and bilateral relations between Somalia and United States.
