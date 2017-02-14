Somalia: Govt to Resume Printing Currency Soon
The governor of Somalia's central bank, Bashir Issa Ali, told VOA in an exclusive interview Saturday that all technical preparations are complete, and his government is confident it can assemble a financial aid package within three months to fund the printing program. Asked if Somalia will print and distribute banknotes during 2017, Ali answered: "Absolutely.
