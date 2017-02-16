Somalia: Govt Plans to File Legal Complaint Against UAE Over Somaliland Base
Somalia's internationally-backed government is reportedly planning to file a legal case against the rulers of the United Arab Emirates for setting up a military base in the unrecognized breakaway republic of Somaliland. The Somali government's Auditor General Nur Jimale Farah announced Mogadishu's plans to file the complaint against the UAE on charges of violating international law for entering a deal with the Somaliland government to establish the military installation in the port of Berbera.
