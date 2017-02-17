Somalia: Govt Officials Killed in Mog...

Somalia: Govt Officials Killed in Mogadishu Drive-By Shooting

10 hrs ago

Mohamed Omar Hagafey, who served as a spokesman for former Himan and Heeb administration was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Mogadishu on Saturday morning. Galmudug state spokesman Abdullahi Hashi has confirmed to Radio Shabelle the murder of the former spokesman Mohamed Omar Hagafey which occurred at Digfeer hospital.

Chicago, IL

