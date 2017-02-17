Somalia: Govt Officials Killed in Mogadishu Drive-By Shooting
Mohamed Omar Hagafey, who served as a spokesman for former Himan and Heeb administration was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Mogadishu on Saturday morning. Galmudug state spokesman Abdullahi Hashi has confirmed to Radio Shabelle the murder of the former spokesman Mohamed Omar Hagafey which occurred at Digfeer hospital.
